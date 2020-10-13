Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $379.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $7.40 on Monday, hitting $370.11. 1,451,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,052. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.41 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.