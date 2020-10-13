Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.84.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

LRCX stock traded up $7.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.11. 1,451,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.88. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

