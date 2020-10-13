Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LAMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 502,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

