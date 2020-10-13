Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
LAMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.
Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 502,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.