Lamden Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $6.47 million and $185,977.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.