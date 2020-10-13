Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.60

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02), with a volume of 8237901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

