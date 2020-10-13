Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 113,883 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,389.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,129,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,561,000 after purchasing an additional 215,066 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 24,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 57,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $5,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 20,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

