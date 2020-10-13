Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

