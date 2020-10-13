Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $130,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $144.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

