Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives $4.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 568,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.