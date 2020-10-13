Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,765.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,238,452.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $86,339.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,486,689.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,875 shares of company stock worth $956,594. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

