Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Legend Biotech news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,520,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,295 shares of company stock worth $28,969,579 in the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

