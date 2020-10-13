Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.30

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 521529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The firm has a market cap of $736.18 million, a P/E ratio of 205.32 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leisure Acquisition stock. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.55% of Leisure Acquisition worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

