Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $313.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.65. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leju were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

