(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.74

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.74 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 76745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised (LEN.B) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get (LEN.B) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from (LEN.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

(LEN.B) Company Profile (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for (LEN.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LEN.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.