Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.95. 18,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

