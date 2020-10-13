Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. 1,454,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

