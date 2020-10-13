LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,876 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LHC Group worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $228.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.