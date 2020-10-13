LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Cap of $98,648.69

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 90.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 88.4% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $98,648.69 and $159.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000397 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

