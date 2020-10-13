Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.06 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.