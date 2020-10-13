Linde (ETR:LIN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €218.08 ($256.56).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €204.50 ($240.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion and a PE ratio of 47.92. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €221.70 ($260.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €206.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €189.77.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

