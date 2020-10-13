Linde (NYSE:LIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $266.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.72.

NYSE LIN opened at $240.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.15. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Linde by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $15,709,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

