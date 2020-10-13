Line (NYSE:LN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of LN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.23. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,698. Line has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $556.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Line by 234.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Line during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Line during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Line during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

