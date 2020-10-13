Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,292 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Littelfuse worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.98. 1,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.