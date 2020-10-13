Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

LTHM stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Livent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 410,446 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Livent by 169.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,082 shares in the last quarter.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

