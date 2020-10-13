LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.46.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 350,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $48,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,518. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

