Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $653,497.72 and $341,573.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00398030 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012589 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007530 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,418,497 coins and its circulating supply is 20,418,485 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

