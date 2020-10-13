Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

