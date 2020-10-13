Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.