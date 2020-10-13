Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.47. 62,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

