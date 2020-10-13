LTO Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,393,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,177,892 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

