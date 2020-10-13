Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.93. 66,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,528. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

