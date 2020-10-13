Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink, Inc. is a telecommunications company that provides broadband, voice and wireless services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It also offers entertainment services under the CenturyLink, Prism TV and DIRECTV brands. In addition, the company provides data, voice and managed services to business, government and wholesale customers in local, national and select international markets through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers. CenturyLink, Inc., formerly known as CenturyTel, Inc., is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana. “

LUMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Lumen Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.35.

LUMN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,978.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 703.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

