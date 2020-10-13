LUNA Market Cap Hits $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, GDAC, Bittrex and KuCoin. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00269401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.01470876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00154930 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Coinone, Bitrue, KuCoin, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

