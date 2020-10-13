MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,425.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,436 shares of company stock valued at $648,334 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,761,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $12,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264,470 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,424. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

