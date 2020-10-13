Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.01

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.01 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 141069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at $246,660,000. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,742,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,469,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,336,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth $51,675,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

