Maecenas Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,550.53 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 77.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $208,550.53 and approximately $231.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.