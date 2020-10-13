Magnum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

