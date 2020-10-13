Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.89.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

