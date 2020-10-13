Maker One Day Volume Hits $26.84 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $547.88 or 0.04814081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, GOPAX and Bibox. Maker has a total market cap of $550.63 million and approximately $26.84 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,019 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, OasisDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, GOPAX, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitMart and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

