Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.76. 157,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,714. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

