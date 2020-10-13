Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.