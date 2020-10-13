Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:MMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 648,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

