Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
NYSE:MMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.24.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.
