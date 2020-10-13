Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,077.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, escalating expenses due to higher underwriting and acquisition costs continues to put strain on margin. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss is likely to induce underwriting volatility.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,075.50.

MKL traded down $10.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,011.50. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,023.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $961.32. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Markel by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 37.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 160.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

