Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,822,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.