Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.96.

Shares of MRVL opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4,553.6% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

