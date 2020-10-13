Mastech Digital (MHH) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Mastech Digital (NYSE: MHH) is one of 44 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mastech Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital’s competitors have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mastech Digital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $193.57 million $11.15 million 21.46 Mastech Digital Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.98

Mastech Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mastech Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital Competitors 253 665 850 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Mastech Digital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastech Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 4.58% 21.70% 11.52% Mastech Digital Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

