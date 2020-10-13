Master Contract Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,227.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $402,532.83 and $14,227.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.44 or 0.03349735 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

