Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total transaction of $20,659,369.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,073,587,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

