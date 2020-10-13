Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.10. 52,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,872. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

