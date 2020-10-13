McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

MCK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.68. The stock had a trading volume of 587,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,484. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $49,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

